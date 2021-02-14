Regional outreach: Amazon launches seller services in Marathi

Bengaluru, Feb 14 : Expanding its regional network among sellers, e-commerce major Amazon on Sunday announced that sellers will be able to register on the Amazon.in marketplace and manage their online business in Marathi.

“The launch of Marathi breaks the language barrier for lakhs of Indian entrepreneurs, MSMEs, local shops and retailers from Maharashtra to benefit from e-commerce,” said a company statement.

Over 85,000 existing Amazon sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier-I and other markets like Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Solapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon among many cities in Maharashtra will benefit with the launch of seller registrations and account management services in Marathi.

The features range from registering as an Amazon seller for the first time, to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics, all in Marathi. This experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Marathi, it added.

The development follows the recently launched seller registrations and account management services in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil, which saw over 50,000 new Amazon sellers sign up on the Amazon.in marketplace in a language of their convenience.

Pranav Bhasin, Director for MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India said, “The launch of the vernacular registration and account management experience for sellers in Marathi is a major step in that direction and in line with our pledge to digitize 10 million MSMEs by 2025.”

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.