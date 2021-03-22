Regional Ring Road connecting Sanga Reddy, Chotupul gets clearance

Sangareddy: To ease the traffic congestion in and around Hyderabad, Outer Ring Road was built. Seeing that one road has led to the development and easing of traffic, the state government has presented a proposal to construct a Regional Ring Road (RRR) project 30kms far off the outer ring road to the central government.

The central government has given the proposal green light under the Bharatmala scheme. The RRR project will be built at a cost of 17 thousand crores and will be constructed from two directions i.e., north and south.

The 340 km long regional ring road will be 158 km long in the north and 182 km long in the south with 8 lanes. The regional ring road will be connected to cities, 25 towns, and 300 districts, and the expenses to build the road will be borne equally between the central and state governments.

The central government has given the green signal to start the construction of the first phase of 158kms road from the north side i.e., from Sanga Reddy to Choutupul after which the state government has allotted 750 crores from its budget. The northern part of the project will start from Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir and will end at Choutupul.

The northern regional ring road project will cost 9,522 crores of which 7561 crores will be spent on road building and 1961 crores will be spent on land acquisitions. Around 4870 acres of land is required for its construction.

The state government is waiting for approval from the central government to construct the southern regional ring road. Due to the regional ring road projects, many developments are taking place in the surrounding areas and the land prices are also on the rise which is leading to a real estate boom.