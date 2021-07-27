Regularisation of illegal plots, layouts: New land valuation will not be applied

Hyderabad: The state government is not in favour of applying new land valuation for regularising the illegal plots and layouts. To avoid public displeasure, the government is planning to apply the old valuation rate in the regularisation process.

It is to be noted that the government has increased the land valuation recently. According to some reliable sources, the higher officials have recommended implementation of the old valuation for regularising the illegal plots and layouts.

More than 25 lakhs applications are pending with the state government till August 2020 under the Layout regularization scheme (LRS). Cases are also pending in Supreme Court against the LRS.

The state government has earned a revenue of Rs 250 crore through the applications submitted between September 1 and October 31, 2020 as Rs.1000 has been received from individual plot owners while Rs.10000 has been taken from layout developers.

The state government has to expedite the LRS applications once the Supreme Court delivers its judgment.

In August last year, the state government has faced criticism from opposition parties and the landowners. The land owners said that they had purchased the properties many years ago and hence how can they be penalized. The opposition parties question the government as to why illegal layouts are being regularised and why its registrations are being done if they are illegal.

Many petitions are filed in the high Court and Supreme Court against LRS scheme.

The registration official say that the public is already unhappy to regularise their property with the old land valuation and if the new one is implemented their unhappiness will increase further.

The state government has revised the land valuation on June 22, 2020. According to the government the valuation of the open plot has been doubled from Rs.100 to Rs. 200 per square yard.

Urban Department and Panchayat Raj officials are waiting for government’s clarifications whether to collect previous or the current valuation in the registration of lands.