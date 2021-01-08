Relations with Qatar could be normalized in a week: UAE

Dubai: The UAE’s rulers said that those Gulf states which boycotted Qatar would normalize travel and commercial ties within a week’s time as per the treaty signed with USA backing. However, the normalization of diplomatic relations would take some time to build up the trust, a Reuters’ report said.

As per the report, the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said during a ‘virtual press conference’ that the treaty would be implemented within a week’s time to normalize Airlines, Shipping and commercial ties. “The other issues such as normalization of the full diplomatic ties would take time in view of some complex issues like Qatar’s ties with Turkey and its support of ‘Muslim Brotherhood’,” Gargash said.

The UAE Minister further said that some issues are easy while others may take time to sort them out. “We have made a good start but are confronting the issue like re-building the trust,” the Minister said.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt snapped their economic and diplomatic ties in June 2017 with Qatar alleging its support to ‘terrorist groups’ and closer ties with Iran. These countries had closed their air, sea and land borders with Qatar.