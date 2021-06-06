Relatives of COVID-19 patients held for black marketing of Remdesivir

Hyderabad: During the investigation of the black marketing of the anti-viral drug Remdesivir, the Hyderabad police have found that relative of some COVID-19 patients had also involved in it.

According to a report published in the Times of India, after the death or recovery of some COVID-19 patients, their relatives indulged in the black marketing of Remdesivir.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (Task Force) G Chakravarthy has said that in some black marketing of the anti-viral drug, some COVID-19 patients’ relatives were also arrested.

The police said that as the anti-viral drug was not easily available the relative of COVID-19 patients had bought it at a higher cost. After the death or recovery of patients, they wanted to make quick money.

It has been found that the Remdesivir injection was sold at Rs.15000 a vial in the black market. Its original price is Rs.3490 per unit.

Relatives of COVID-19 patient who tried to sell the injection at the cost at which they have bought were warned as trading of the drugs is illegal.

Task Force inspector S Raghavendra said that as per rule, the pharmacists have to inform the details of Ramdesivir’s buyer to drug distributors