Relatives of dead COVID-19 patient carry body in own auto in violation of norms

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: July 11, 2020, 8:05 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: In violation of COVID-19 norms, relatives of a deceased coronavirus-infected patient at Nizamabad in Telangana allegedly carried his body in their own autorickshaw for burial after they managed to secure it from the state-run government hospital with a relative’s help.

This was as per preliminary information gathered in the incident which occurred on Friday, but full facts would emerge after an inquiry, a hospital official said.

The patient died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment, he said.

As part of COVID-19 guidelines in disposing of those succumbing to the infection, the bodies are sent in an ambulance with a police escort, he said.

However, the family members of the patient, who owned an auto, took the body,saying there would be delay in the arrival of an ambulance, the official claimed.

A man, a relative of thefamily, who comes to the hospital often on certain works, helped them, he said.

According to the official,the family belongs to Bheemgal village but the body was buried in Nizamabad itself.

Action would be taken after completion of inquiry against those responsible as such an incident should not occur again, he added.

Source: PTI
