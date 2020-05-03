Relaxations and restrictions in Delhi in lockdown 3.0

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi government extended the lockdown for coronavirus for two weeks from Monday, here is a list of relaxations and restrictions in the city.

Relaxations: While no relaxations have been given in the 97 containment zones, for other areas the following relaxations have been given with strict implementation of social distancing norms and other safety precautions.

1. Movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will be permitted only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. and is prohibited between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. except as required for essential services.

2. Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) and Medical clinics shall be permitted to operate in all zones barring Containment Zones.

3. Most of the commercial and private establishments have been allowed in Delhi — print and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services.

4. Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates.

production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will be permitted.

Also Read Lockdown relaxation in Delhi not more than those permitted by Centre: Kejriwal

5. All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes — including those selling books and stationery; liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco — are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

6. Services provided by self-employed persons — electrician, plumber, lift technician, A/C mechanic, vehicle mechanic, generator mechanic, TV mechanic, Dish TV/ Cable/ CCTV mechanic, Computer and Internet service provider, opticians, private security guards/ supervisors, gas service, CNG pipeline technicians, sanitation workers, domestic helps/ maids, laundry and press-wala — are permitted along with shops related to raw material of self-employed persons and in-situ construction activities.

7. E-Commerce activities are permitted only in respect of essential goods.

8. Private offices are allowed to operate with upto 33 per cent strength as per requirement.

9. All government offices under non-essential category will function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33 per cent as per the requirement;

10. The offices under the essential category will function without any restrictions; delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.

11. All Sub-Registrar offices shall remain open for public services with the option of online appointment before visit.

12. Movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four-wheeler vehicles, and with no pillion rider in the case of two-wheelers.

13. Constructions where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside; and construction of renewable energy projects are allowed.

14.Social gathering up to five people; marriage-related gatherings with maximum 50 people; funeral/ last rites related gatherings with maximum 20 people are allowed.

Also Read Photos: Aerial view of Delhi during Lockdown

15. All agriculture activities in the agricultural supply chain are permitted.

16. A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

17. All goods traffic is to be permitted, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

Restrictions: The activities that will remain prohibited throughout Delhi includes:

1. Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road. However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs;

2. Running of schools, colleges, other educational, training, and coaching institutions.

3. Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants.

4. Places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc.

5. Social, political, cultural and other kinds of gatherings.

6. Religious places, places of worship for the public.

7. Plying of cycle, auto rickshaws, taxis, cab aggregators, intra-district and inter-district plying of buses.

8. barber shops, spas and saloons.

9. Four categories of people — those above 65 years of age, with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years — are not allowed to step out except for essential requirements.

10. All malls, market complexes and markets will remain closed. However, shops selling essential goods inside these are permitted.

11. Spitting in public spaces and consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places not allowed.

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.