(RELEASE at 7am) Katy Perry reveals the most important thing in her life

Los Angeles, Jan 14 : Singer Katy Perry loves being a working mom, though she says her daughter is the most important thing in her life.

The singer welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove, with her fiance Orlando Bloom in August last year.

“She’ll always be the No. 1 most important thing ever, naturally. But I love being a working mom. I don’t think there’s anything negative about it. It’s like, ‘Wow, you can do that and that?’ All right! That’s a woman, you know?”,” she said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Perry resumed work six weeks after delivering her child. She shot a music video for “Not the end of the world”, and teamed up with actress Zooey Deschanel to help her with the shoot.

On roping in Deschanel, whom Perry was often mistaken for at the beginning of her career, the singer said: “I was so happy being a mother, but I was like ‘Oh, there’s this idea in the back of my head’. I knew that time marches on and now was the time so I reached out to her personally, and it was amazing. She showed up for me while I was on maternity leave, basically.”

“As a pop star, you don’t really have a 9 to 5, so it’s all up to me to create a schedule and balance, and she was totally down and thought it was fun. I truly believe that mothers are the most powerful beings on the planet, and when women get together and support each other, it’s incredible,” she added.

