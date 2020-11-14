Reliance Digital store burgled, police pursuing accused

Hyderabad, Nov 14 : Police are in pursuit of a gang of thieves who burgled a Reliance Digital store in Hyderabad’s Madinaguda area early on Saturday.

“We are tracking the offenders,” Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Venkateshwarlu told IANS.

Venkateshwarlu said the offenders came in a multi-utility vehicle around 4.15 a.m. on Saturday morning to commit the burglary at the electronic appliance store.

However, he is not sure about the value and volume of the stolen goods but said some brand new cellphones, laptops and others were stolen.

The police is yet to receive the full details of the stolen stuff.

Meanwhile, police are analysing the CCTV footage of the theft and tracking the car of the accused who are reportedly heading for Maharashtra.

“We have some information, we are tracking that vehicle. They are going towards Pune,” said Venkateshwarlu.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.