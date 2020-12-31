Relief for ten women naval officers as SC stays their release from service

By IANS|   Published: 31st December 2020 7:07 am IST
New Delhi, Dec 30 : In interim relief for ten women naval officers who had moved the apex court for grant of permanent commission but were scheduled to be released from service on December 31 , the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the order of release from service.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose granted the interim relief after hearing submissions of senior advocate Meenaskshi Arora, who was representing the women officers.

“In the meanwhile, there will be a stay on order of December 18 (on release/retirement of women officers),” it said, adding that the Central government and the Navy chief can file their responses on the pleas of the women officers.

The top court scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 19 along with pending writ petitions.

It, however, noted that the interim order would not result in any equity in favour of the women officers.

Senior advocate R. Balasubramanian represented the Centre in the matter.

In March this year, the top court had asked the Centre and the Navy to grant permanent commissions to SSC women officers in the Indian Navy, and sought implementation of its order within three months.

It had subsequently extended, till December 31, the deadline for implementation of its verdict after the Centre, citing Covid pandemic, sought extension of the deadline by six months.

Ten women Short Service Commission (SSC) officers, including Annie Nagaraj and C.D.R Vijayeta, filed separate petitions seeking grant of permanent commissions. These women officers were scheduled to be released from services on December 31.

