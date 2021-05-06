‘Relief Riders’ deliver medicines, essentials to the doors of old, vulnerable

Hyderabad: In the times of COVID-19 pandemic when elderly and vulnerable’s movements are restricted, a city cyclist group “Relief Riders” had come forward to help them by delivering medicines and other essentials to their doorsteps.

As part of their campaign to save environment, the members of Relief Riders use only bicycles in rendering medicine delivery services.

Santhana Selvan, 41, head of Relief Riders said, “COVID-19 pandemic is surging fast in the state and the number of cases and fatalities are increasing. In such a situation it is not right for the elderly and the vulnerable to venture out of their homes. To help these people, his voluntary organisation has come forward to offer free delivery of medicines to their doors.”

According to Selvan, there are 90 volunteers rendering medicine delivery services.

The needy persons can contact this group and send through whats App doctor’s prescription and other details, their full address with location where the medicines are to be delivered.

The members of Relief Riders shall contact these persons from a nearby medical shop to enable them pay the medicine bill online. Then, the cycle riders would deliver the medicines to their doors.

The timings when the members of the Relief Riders can be contacted:

Morning: From 6 am to 10 am, and

Evening : From 6 pm to 10 pm

On Mob: 9629557866 / 9566170334