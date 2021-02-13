Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 12 : Stephen Dylan Remedios upset second seed Ranveer Singh Pannu 7-5, 6-3 to win the boys under-12 singles title of the AITA Talent Series 7 PET Cup on Friday.

As if to mark the celebrations, Remedios teamed up with Diganth M. to grab the doubles title as well. They beat Ayush Anandh and Vedanth N. 6-1, 6-3 in the final.

In the singles final, the first set saw a see-saw battle between Remedios and Pannu, with the former gaining an advantage with a break in the very first game and going 2-0 up. The second seed fought back and restored parity at 2-2.

Once again Remedios won the next three games, with Pannu returning the favour and making it 5-5 before the 11-year-old achieved a break in the 11th game and served out for the set honours.

The second set saw Remedios dominating the game with down the line winners and raced to a 5-2 lead before closing out the match at 6-3.

“I know I am going to win because I have a strong forehand and I know his (opponent’s) game very well,” Remedios had said on the eve of the final. It was with the same confidence that he entered the PET Courts here on Friday morning and exited as champion, his maiden under-12 title.

In a minor upset, second seed Shravya Numburi of Tamil Nadu beat the top seed Karthika Padmakumar of Karnataka 6-3, 6-0 to pocket the girls’ under-12 title.

In the girls’ doubles final, Disha Kumar and Karthika Padmakumar defeated Sara and Shravya Numburi 6-2, 6-3.

Results (seeding in pre-fix):

All finals:

Boys U-12 Singles: Stephen Dylan Remedios bt 2-Ranveer Singh Pannu 7-5, 6-3

Doubles: Diganth M/Stephen Dylan Remedios bt Ayush Anandh/Vedanth N 6-1, 6-3.

Girls U-12 Singles: 2-Shravya Numburi (TN) bt 1-Karthika Padmakumar 6-3, 6-0

Doubles: Disha Kumar/Karthika Padmakumar bt Sara/Shravya Numburi 6-2, 6-3

