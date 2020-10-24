Remembering ‘Bullet’ Narasimha Reddy, a champion of the poor

Hyderabad: On a shining (Royal Enfield) Bullet, twirling his moustache and carrying a body builder personality, with an authoritative tone. This is the image of Nayani Narasimha Reddy, that I remember of my first meeting him in Musheerabad constituency as a Journalist with the PTI in the mid 1980’s.

Fondly called by many as ‘Bullet’ Narasimha Reddy, he began his political career as a student leader, embraced Socialism, and emerged as a trade union leader for many companies and organisations in Hyderabad.

The unmistakable beat of the Bullet marked his entry.

Thereafter his connect with the people too was very quick. He fought on the Janata Party ticket and had mixed political career. During the separate Telangana movement, he plunged into it full throttle. After the State was formed, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made him the first Home Minister.

Somehow, power did not bring out the best in his administration as long decades of being in the opposition role got the better of him. His relations too had strained with the CM. Narasimha Reddy, who passed away at Apollo Hospitals after battling COVID19 on Oct 22, will be remembered for his positive contributions to labour unions and the poor.

He had his own failings, but was definitely a go-to leader for help for various sections of people. I was privileged to be honoured by him, a couple of years ago, when the Press Club of Hyderabad in association with the ICFAI decided to felicitate senior journalists in Hyderabad.

Adieu Bullet Reddy garu.

Pic L-R: Rajamouli Chari & Ravikanth Reddy, Secy & President of Press Club Narasimha Reddy, Min Mehmood Ali & Sudhakar Rao, Brand Chief of ICFAI to my left