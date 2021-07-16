Remembering Danish Siddiqui: 10 powerful images from his lens

38-year-old Pulitzer-prize winning photojournalist, working for international news organization Reuters, was killed on duty while covering a Taliban clash with the Afghan forces in Kandhar’s Spin Boldak district, officials confirmed on Friday.

Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin Boldak when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed in what they described as Taliban crossfire, an official told Reuters.

Siddiqui is a mass communication graduate from Jamia Milia Islamia, New Delhi. Before making his foray into photojournalism, he had worked as television correspondent.

As a photojournalist, Danish has covered several important stories in Asia, Middle East and Europe. Some of his works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Hong Kong protests, Nepal earthquakes, Mass Games in North Korea and living conditions of asylum seekers in Switzerland. He has also produced a photo series on Muslim converts in England.

In India, Danish Siddiqui’s covered the anti-CAA protests, farmer protests, COVID-19 and lock-down struggles. His pictures are called iconic, for they showed the truth.

As we remember Danish Siddiqui’s courage through his lens on his passing, here are some of the best photos that he had shot over the years:

Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) get treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital, amidst the spread of the disease in New Delhi, India April 15, 2021. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

New Delhi: The youth who opened fire in Anti-CAA march conducted by Jamia Coordination Committee, injuring a student of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, in New Delhi on Jan 30, 2020. The attacker was apprehended by the police and the victim was admitted to a hospital. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

A group of men beat a man during protests sparked by the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi on February 24, 2020. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

A cremation ground in Delhi: Because there isn’t enough space, bodies are cremated in a parking lot. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

A health worker reacts before the burial of a Central Reserve Police Force officer who died from COVID-19, at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, on April 29, 2020. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

Dayaram Kushwaha, a migrant worker, carries his 5-year-old son, Shivam, on his shoulders as they walk along a road to return to their village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi in 2020. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

A Rohingya refugee after crossing the Bay of Bengal. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

Kashmiri women shouted slogans on Sunday during a protest after the scrapping of the special constitutional status for Kashmir by the Indian government. Image: danishsiddiqui.net

Police officers detain a protester during a demonstration inside a shopping centre. Image: danishsiddiqui.net