Remo D’Souza’s health update: Big B prays for quick recovery

Mumbai: Ever since the choreographer Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack, his friends and colleagues have been sharing his health update and sending him speedy recovery wishes. Now, Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan too wished the choreographer a quick recovery.

Taking to the Twitter on Sunday evening, Big B retweeted a throwback video clip, shared by a fan and wrote: “Get well Remo … Prayers! And thank you for your wishes.” The video clip happens to be from a reality TV show, where Remo was one of the judges along with Shilpa Shetty.

In the video, Remo said he had always been a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan and complimented the contestants for recreating the Deewar dialogue through their dance performance.

See Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

.. get well Remo .. prayers !!🙏🙏🙏 and thank you for your wishes https://t.co/YpB5uS9zEe — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2020

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal has said Remo D’Souza is on the path to recovery. Juyal, who has worked with Remo D’Souza in dance films “ABCD 2” and “Street Dancer 3D”, took to Instagram to give a health update to fans.

“Guys sir is fine now. He is a strong boy. He is already recovering and will be back with me on a trip to the mountains soon. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza. “Just send him healing energies everyone, that’s it,” Raghav wrote on Saturday.

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram story to share her wishes for Remo D’Souza and also shared his health update on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram story, Nora shared a throwback photo with Remo D’Souza and wished him a speedy recovery. She expressed how the sudden heart attack gave everyone a scare. In her note, she urged everyone to pray for Remo and his family. Nora wrote, “Thank God you are recovering. You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and ur family sir! so glad to hear u are safe! Let’s stay positive. Please pray for the entire family. @remodsouza @lizelleremodsouza.”

The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on the reality show “Dance India Dance” Remo D’Souza was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on Friday after he suffered from a sudden heart attack.