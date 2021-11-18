Remove hurdles damaging system, MANUU VC Hasan tells Bengaluru campus staff

Hyderabad: “We have to remove all the hurdles damaging our education system ethically, academically and legally. We must develop the sense of accountability among the staff,” Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) said during his visit to university campuses in Bengaluru recently.

Prof. Ainul Hasan while addressing the faculty members and staff of Regional Centre, Polytechnic and ITI said that the purpose of his visit was to interact and resolve the problems for the smooth functioning of the off campus. He advised the faculty members to interact with the students with a view to inculcating in them the need to maintain high academic standards. He also emphasized on the requirement of imparting education in mother tongue.

The Vice-Chancellor described the area of distance education as the back bone of the University activities. Directorate of Distance Education has to be strengthen, he opined.

He held one-to-one meetings with faculty and staff, took note of their issues and assured to resolve them at the earliest.

Prof. Ainul Hasan also met with Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health Group, Bengaluru to explore the possibility of the empanelment of their hospitals. He also held meeting with the Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University and had ‘fruitful discussions’ with him.

The Vice-Chancellor later planted a sapling at MANUU Polytechnic Campus there to mark the occasion of his visit.