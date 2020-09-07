Renowned astronomer Govind Swarup dies at 91

Pune, Sep 7 : Globally acclaimed scientist Prof Govind Swarup – one of the pioneers in radio astronomy – passed away here late on Monday.

Swarup was 91, and ailing since some time, and breathed his last at the Ruby Hall Clinic, said a close family friend.

Swarup is survived by his wife Bina, son Vipin and daughter Anju, both settled in the USA.

He was conferred the Padma Shri in 1973 and the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize in 1972.

“His last rites are being performed in Pune later tonight,” the family friend, declining to be identified, told IANS.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.