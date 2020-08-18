Renowned lyricist Gulzar turns 86; here are some of his memorable quotes

Iconic Bollywood lyricist and Urdu poet Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday. Though Sampooran Singh Kalra is his given name, the legend and maestro who is popular by his professional name ‘Gulzar Sahaab’, was born on August 18, 1934, in Dina, which was then in British India (now in Pakistan).

The renowned lyricist is one of the main reasons behind Bollywood attaining a greater status and popularity worldwide. In his illustrious career spanning over almost 5 decades, Gulzar Sahab continues to enthrall audiences with his soulful writings and poems. The power of his pen continues to mesmerize everyone.

“Nostalgia is a sweet place for a poet and writer to be in”, is one of his quotes that best captures his mind. Gulzar Sahab believes in the power of nostalgia, heartbreaks, and pain. On nostalgia, the lyricist believes that it is an indulgence and a distraction one can’t live in for long.

Having started his career as a lyricist with the 1963 film Bandini for ‘Mera Gora Rang Lei Le’, he has since continued to charm every generation in India with his brilliance. The multi-hyphenated artist is a recipient of many prestigious awards and honors including the Padma Bhushan, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, and the Sahitya Akademi Award.

Moreover, Gulzar has also won Grammy and Oscar awards for his song, ‘Jai Ho’ from the movie Slumdog Millionaire. The maestro also has other feathers in his cap, which includes five National Film Awards and 21 Filmfare Awards to his credit.

He has also published a number of poetry anthologies like Janam, Ek Boond Chand, Kuch Aur Nazme and Pukhraj, apart from also writing several collections of short stories and a biography of celebrated urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, titled ‘Mirza Ghalib: A Biographical Scenario’. One of India’s foremost Hindi and Urdu writers, Gulzar Sahaab has also written dialogues, screenplays, lyrics and even directed some of the most riveting films of Hindi cinema.

On this special day of his life, we have curated and compiled few of his best quotes and writings that will surely enlighten your day and melt your heart.

‘Lagta hai zindagi kuch khafa hai, Chaliye chodiye, kaunsi pehli dafa hai’

‘Zindagi Badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi’

‘Thodasa hasaake, thodasa rulaake, pal yeh bhi jaanewaala hai’

‘Sab apne se lagte hain, lekin sirf baathon se’

‘kaun kehta hai hum jhoot nahi bolte, ek baar khairiyath toh puchke dekhiye’

‘Sirf sukoon dhundiye, zarooratein toh kabhi khatam nahi hongi’

‘who cheez jise dil kehte hain,hum bhool gaye hain rakh ke kahin’

Milta To Bahut Kuchh Hai Is Zindagi Me, Bas Ham Ginti Usi Ki Karte Hain, Jo Hasil Na Ho Saka.

Aap Ke Baad Har Ghadi Ham Ne, Aap Ke Sath Hi Guzari Hain.

Kuchh Alag Karna Ho To Bheed Se Hat Ke Chaliye, Bheed Sahas to Deti Hain, Magar Pahachaan Chhin Leti Hai.

Achhi Kitabein Aur achhe Log Turant Samajh Me Nahi Aate, Unhe Padhana Hota Hain.

Bahut Andar Tak Jala Deti Hain Wo Shikayaten Jo Bayan Nahi Hoti.

Kabhi Zindagi Ek Pal Mai Guzar Jati Hain, Aur Kabhi Zindagi Ka Ek Pal Nahi Guzarta.