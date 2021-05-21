Renowned Urdu poet Tarannum Riyaz succumbs to COVID-19

Dr Tarannum Riyaz, a noted Urdu fiction writer and wife of former Kashmir University Vice Chancellor, Riyaz Punjabi, passed away on Thursday.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 21st May 2021 3:10 pm IST
Tarannum Riyaz (photo-Twitter)

Noted Urdu poet and author Tarannum Riyaz passed away on Thursday at a hospital in Delhi, battling COVID-19. Her husband, Riyaz Punjabi, who was former Kashmir University vice-chancellor, had passed away in the city last month.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 and was put on a ventilator for the past few days. Born in Srinagar, Dr Tarannum was a noted Urdu fiction writer and critic and a former newscaster with the All India Radio.

Prasar Bharati News, in a tweet shared the information of her passing away.

She was awarded with the SAARC Literature Award in 2014. She has obtained her master’s degree in Urdu and PhD in Education from the University of Kashmir.

In 2015, she was part of a panel of Urdu writers and poets from India and Pakistan. Salim Saleem, editorial member of Rekhta, said that “she was a well-known figure in the world of Urdu fiction. She penned over 15 books in which she spoke from the perspective of women in a male-dominated society. Her short stories like ‘Shahr’ and ‘Hum to doobe hain sanam’ were great works of literature. She left way too early.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button