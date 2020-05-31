Reopening of Junior colleges postponed till further orders

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has informed the date of reopening of all Junior Colleges is postponed and fresh date will be intimated in the due course of time.

In a statement here today BIE said, All the parents & student of Intermediate, principals of Government aided , unaided, Composite College and private colleges offering Intermediate courses in Telangana State are hereby informed that as per the Annual Academic Calendar, the reopening of all the Junior Colleges for the Academic year 2020-21 is June 1.

