Repeal and re-enact farm laws: Chidambaram

New Delhi, Dec 15 : Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws enacted in September, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Tuesday that it is “shocking ” that even after 20 days of protests, the government is adamant, adding that it should repeal and re-enact the laws.

Chidambaram said, “It is shocking that even after 20 days of farmers’ protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to its ‘no repeal’ stand. It is obvious that any agreement between the farmers and the government will necessarily require a new Bill to be passed in the Parliament.”

“The simple way forward is to repeal the present farm laws and re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and re-enactment are well known legislative tool and the government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly,” CHidambaram said, adding that the Congress supports the farmers’ stir.

The agitating farmers continue to occupy the borders of the national capital on the 20th day of their protest. While they are not talking to the Centre presently, the leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha would be holding a meeting among themselves on Tuesday at the Singhu Border to decide their further strategy.

Harinder Singh, Punjab farmer leader and the general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), told IANS that the farmer leaders will be meeting at the Singhu Border on Tuesday to decide the strategy ahead. However, when asked about the possibility of holding talks with the Central government, he said that till now all the farmers’ organisations are demanding that if the government considers repealing of the three new farm laws, only then there could be further talks.

Singh said the Central government is adamant on the three farm laws. The farmers have rejected its proposals and there is no question of holding further talks on the laws, said Singh.

He also said that if there is any new proposal from the government, the leaders of all the farmers’ organisations involved in the agitation would think over it.

