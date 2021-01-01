Repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan on LoC in Rajouri

By IANS|   Published: 2nd January 2021 5:03 am IST
Jammu, Jan 1 : Pakistan repeatedly violated ceasefire on the line of control (LoC) on Friday in J&K’s Rajouri district.

Having violated ceasefire on the LoC more than 3,500 times during 2020, Friday’s is the first ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 2021.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, “At about 3.30 p.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector in District Rajouri. Indian army retaliated befittingly.”

At least 30 civilians have been killed and over 130 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K in 2020.

