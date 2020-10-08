Republic chief Arnab reacts on TRP rating fraud revelation

Hyderabad: Reacting to the sensational revelation by the Mumbai Police claiming to have busted a major fraud of manipulating TRP (Television Rating Point) data by at least three TV channels including Republic TV, Republic Media Network Chief Arnab Goswami said he would sue the Mumbai Police commissioner.

He accused Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh of making false allegations “because we have questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation”. He asked Param Bir Singh to either issue a public apology or get ready to face us in court.

The Mumbai police said that Republic TV is among the three channels being investigated for allegedly gaming ratings and using them to spread fake narratives and gain ad revenues.

Meanwhile asking Mumbai Police Commissioner to quit on moral grounds, Republic TV has issued a statement stating: “The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely and totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. In fact, India Today has been mentioned multiple times in the FIR. There is not a single mention of Republic TV. Now the main witness of the case has also gone on record and named India Today as the English TV Channel for which financial compensation was allegedly provided to gain viewership. The complaint against India Today was made on October 6. Param Bir Singh closes the investigation against India Today within 16 hours and does a press conference against Republic TV. Now that the FIR is out and the critical witness is on record, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been caught red-handed, he must, in the interest of morality, quit”. The statement has been posted on Republic TV’s official twitter handle.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

The channels allegedly indulging in the fraudulent activities include Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema.