Republic Day parade to feature 321 schoolkids, 80 folk artists

New Delhi, Jan 13 : Schoolchildren from four Delhi schools and folk artists from Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will take part in the cultural programme during the Republic Day parade here on January 26.

The number of participating children and folk artists have been cut down to 400 this year, compared to more than 600 last year, in view of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi have selected 401 students and artists – 271 girls and 131 boys – from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi, Mount Abu Public School, Rohini, Delhi, Vidya Bharti School, Rohini, Delhi, Government Girls Senior Secondary School, B-2, Yamuna Vihar, Delhi and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata.

‘Vision for a Self Reliant India’ is the theme of Mount Abu Public School, Delhi and Vidya Bharti School, Delhi in which 38 boys and 54 girls will participate.

A total 102 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Delhi will present a programme on the theme ‘Hum Fit toh India Fit’ inspired by the Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on National Sports Day on August 29, 2019.

Another 127 children from DTEA Senior Secondary Schools, Delhi will show case folk dances of Tamil Nadu in their traditional attire.

A total of 80 folk artists of Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre, Kolkata will present the folk dance ‘Bajasal’ from Kalahandi, Odisha.

The young participants expressed their happiness to be part of the Republic Day parade. They said they were overwhelmed with a sense of pride as they have got a chance to showcase their talent before important dignitaries on Rajpath.

