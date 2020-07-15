Request govt to take care of my family: COVID victim pleads in his last message

By Nihad Amani Published: 15th July 2020 12:55 pm IST
Coronavirus testing

Hyderabad: A journalist who succumbed to COVID-19 on June 7 requested the government to help his family after his death.

The journalist was working for a Telugu daily in Nagarkurnool. The frontline warrior in his last messages requested the authorities to shift him to a private hospital as no proper treatment and care rendered to ICU patients in Gandhi Hospital.

“Please shift me to a private hospital. In spite of several requests and reminders nobody is taking caring of me in the ICU,” the journalist wrote.

The WhatsApp messages also informed how he was denied treatment at NIMS Hospital, a well known corporate hospital, then was later admitted to King Koti Hospital and lastly to Gandhi Hospital where he took his last breath.

He wrote, “I do not know why, but I think I am not going to survive. If anything happens, please ask the government to take care of my family.”

