Rescheduled Paris Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 crisis

Paris, Aug 12 : The 2020 edition of the Paris Marathon, which was re-scheduled to take place on November 15, on Wednesday, has been cancelled due to implications put forward by coronavirus pandemic.

The marathon was initially scheduled to take place on April 5 but was postponed to November due to COVID-19 crisis in the city.

The organisers have now confirmed that this year’s marathon have been entirely scrapped and will now take place next year.

“There will be great disappointment among those who have sacrificed time training for what had become an autumn marathon,” organisers said in a statement as per BBC Sport.

“We will be working side by side with the city of Paris to put on a 2021 edition that brings together the most passionate runners on the most beautiful streets in the world.”

This development comes just days after it was announced that 2020 edition of the London marathon will take place on October 3 but it will be only an elite race.

This year’s Boston, Berlin, New York and Chicago marathons have already been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.