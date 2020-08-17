Rescue operations continue in Warangal as heavy rains come to halt

Warangal: The heavy rains which left many parts of Warangal inundated have come to a halt on Monday. However, rescue operations continued as several areas are still flooded due to overflowing of water bodies.

Three teams of Disaster Response Force of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation rescued around 35000 people in Warangal (Urban).

District administrations have been put on high alert in Warangal and elsewhere.

Several residential areas in the district remained inundated due to continuous rains. Authorities shifted people from inundated areas to the makeshift relief camps.

Authorities regulated traffic between Khammam and Bhadrachalam while transport to tribal areas in the district came to a complete halt.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday reviewed the rain and flood situation in the state and instructed concerned officials to be on high alert due to the heavy monsoon season in the state. The Chief Minister said Karimnagar and Warangal districts have together recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity.

Following incessant rainfall in the area, the Chali Vagu stream overflowed in and around the main road of Warangal and Bhupalpalli districts, causing many parts of Qila Warangal to submerge under flood and rain waters, district officials informed.

“The flooding has affected around 500 houses, and the low lying areas around Warangal and Bhupalpalli Districts. Over 1,000 persons have been moved to a safer location by rescue operations, and 13 persons were rescued from drowning by the Fire Department,” they said.

All transportation between the towns of Pakhal and Bhupalapalli, and Hanamkonda to Mulugu, were stopped as rainwater inundated the roads.

Source: With inputs from agencies