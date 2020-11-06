Rescue Ops to save MP boy stuck in borewell continues

Niwari (Madhya Pradesh): The rescue operations going on for the last 48 hours entered the final stage on Friday to save four-year-old Prahlad, who accidentally fell into a 200-feet deep borewell in a Madhya Pradesh village.

The army is also helping in the rescue operation besides the local police and other organisations.

About 60 feet has been excavated and a tunnel was being built to reach the child.

Earlier, a parallel borewell was being dug to reach Prahlad, and oxygen was being supplied to him.

Prahlad fell into the uncovered borewell on Wednesday while playing. His father, Harikishan is a resident of Setpura village.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan wished for the child to be rescued and said, “The local administration and Army are engaged in rescue work to save the innocent Prahlad who fell in borewell in Setpura village of Orchha. I am confident that Prahlad will soon be taken out safely. God bless the child, let’s pray together.”

