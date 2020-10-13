Residences of Naidu, 30 others served flood alert notices in Andhra

News Desk 1Published: 13th October 2020 9:31 pm IST
Amaravati, Oct 13 : Andhra Pradesh revenue department has alerted opposition leader and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu about the dangers posed by Krishna river flood waters to his residence built on its banks.

“Between Tuesday and Friday, nearly 5 lakh cusecs of flood water inflows are expected from catchment areas. Additionally, 1 lakh cusecs of more water is expected,” said a revenue official in his alert to Naidu.

The former chief minister’s home is located on the banks of Krishna river in Undavalli village of Tadepalli mandal.

Considering the imminent danger posed by the waters, a revenue official said he has been alerted as flood water may enter his home.

“If possible, please shift to a safer place from you home,” he said.

The revenue official clarified that the notice was served only to alert Naidu.

Amid the Covid pandemic, Naidu is mostly living in Hyderabad and staying in touch with his cadres through Zoom.

In addition to Naidu’s home, 30 more residences were also served the same alert notice.

Following heavy rains due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal over the past couple of days, most places in the southern state received heavy rainfall.

Several places across the state have witnessed flooding.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

