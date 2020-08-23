Residents fume over sewage, garbage in Tolichowki

Published: 23rd August 2020
Hyderabad: Even as the city is grappling with COVID-19 spread on an average around 2,000 cases are being reported daily it is noticed that the civic authorities failed in conducting sanitation drive, particularly in Tolichowki.

There are several such areas including Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Virat Nagar, Hakimshah Kunta, Fatima Nagar, Choti Janakinagar Colony, Brindavan Colony, Paramount Colony, Deluxe Colony, Nizam colony and Aziz Bagh. These areas have been noted to have garbage overflow and open drainage issues on a daily bases.

The residents complain that the civic authorities are yet to sit up to take note of the sorry plight of hygiene across the locality. Several drainage outlets are overflowing and have not been cleaned for almost four months now grumbled the locals.

A resident of Nizam Colony Abdul Kareem said that their complaints have not been answered by the civic authorities. He also alleged that the garbage has been not lifted for some days even after rainfall, the roads have not been cleared and desisting not carried out in open nalas in the residential areas increasing mosquito menace.

The residents also said that fogging was carried out briefly and only in a few selected places

Frustrated residents are throwing domestic waste in the garbage bins. “No workers are on the ground and when contacted to higher officials they said that due to rise in COVID-19 cases, no worker was on the ground,” said Ismail Ahmed.

