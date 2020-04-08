Residents in UP shower petals on police in solidarity

Uttar Pradesh: Amid the nationwide lockdown, the police in Uttar Pradesh patrolling in the areas.

Muslim community, to express their gratitude showered flower petals on police team when they reach Budaun area on patrolling.

On Saturday, the policemen were on a regular patrol to check whether the residents of the area following the lockdown or not, suddenly the people of Muslim community started showering flowers at cops.

People said that the police and health workers are working 24/7 on the front line to curb the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.

“Muslim community showered flowers on a police team patrolling during the lockdown,” the police tweeted.

