Resolutions against CAA, farm laws will be passed in TN Assembly: Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his address to the Assembly said his government would pass resolutions against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the new Union farm laws during the Budget Session.



The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken up the issue of the farmers and the negative impact of the Union farm laws ever since the bills were passed, Stalin added.



The DMK had been demanding the withdrawal of the farm-related legislations ever since they were enacted.



The Chief Minister said the CAA had created fear in the minds of the minorities and was against their interests, adding that the DMK has always been against such laws.

The DMK Chief replying to a question raised by party member A. Tamilarasi, said it was not appropriate to address the issue of farm laws and CAA during the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, adding that these contentious issues would be taken up during the Budget Session of the Assembly.

