Resolve long pending cable issue: HMRL

Hyderabad: The long pending issue of shifting of high voltage electrical cables on the Lemon Tree hotel side of Raidurg metro station was resolved during a joint inspection of Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd MD Mr NVS Reddy along with senior officers of TS Transco, TSSPDCL and other organisations concerned.

Due to presence of thirty eight 11 Kv & 33 Kv electrical cables haphazardly laid in shallow depths, sewer lines, storm water pipes etc., below the narrow footpath strip on Lemon Tree side, the fourth Entry/Exit of Raidur metro station could not be constructed and even the footpath could not be laid earlier.

HMRL and other officials inspecting metro rail station in Hyderabad.

Amicably resolving all the contentious & safety issues, HMRL MD advised L&T to change the foundation design of the escalator, elevator & staircase of the Metro entry/exit near Lemon Tree hotel; & Transco to share some of the space it recently dug to lay it’s 132 Kv cables for accommodating some of the Discom electrical cables. He also instructed HMRL & L&T engineers to quickly construct a special trough to safely enclose the remaining cables of TSSPDCL.

He has also directed them to complete the cable shifting works with proper coordination among all the details organisations by the 10th of this month, so as to take up the footpath & entry/exit works thereafter.

Tsspdcl Directors Mr J Srinivas Reddy & Mr T.Srinivas; HMRL Chief Electrical Engneer Mr DVS Raju & Chief Project Manager Mr Anand Mohan; Transco CE Mrs Lata Vinod, L&T Metro Project Director Mr MP Naidu & other senior officers participated in the inspection.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.