Hyderabad: In response to continuous SOS calls, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and ex-MP K. Kavitha has set up a COVID-19 helpline to help citizens. The TRS leader issued instructions to her office and also said that her team will be available round the clock for service, both in Hyderabad and also Nizamabad, which she had represented as a member of Parliament earlier.

On Monday, Kavitha posted on Twitter that anyone who requires assistance to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can contact her Hyderabad and Nizamabad offices on the following numbers: 040-23599999/8985699999/08462-250666 (NZ). “My team will be available round the clock for your service,” the former Nizamabad MP said.

This is not the first time that Kavitha has come forward to help the public. In Nizamabad, she has been feeding the needy through free meal centres, which were established over the last few years. She had launched the first centre after getting inspired by a party MLA, and set up one at the Nizamabad Govt hospital with some support in 2017. It became a hit, and the centres grew to four eventually.

Kavitha’s help comes at a time when Telangana is witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases, like the rest of the country. On Monday, the state reported 2,251 new cases, with most being from the Greater Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts. With that, the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 3.29 lakh in the state.