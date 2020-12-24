Restricted but merry: Hyderabadis gear up for Christmas; see pics

Hyderabad: December is that time of the year we all wait for eagerly. It’s the month when people all across the world gear up for Christmas and New Year. The celebrations begin weeks ahead and people gather with their loved ones during this season.

Shopping malls, streets, churches and houses gear up in beautiful adornments while restaurants and are usually overbooked with happy faces everywhere.

However, in a first-of its kind, Christmas 2020 will be very different in every aspect this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With COVID norms like social distancing and travel restrictions in place, it is likely that one has to celebrate this Christmas on a low-key basis.

Though shopping malls, restaurants and a few streets in Hyderabad are decked up beautifully, places will not bear the same look as they always do during this time of year.The usual crowd of shoppers and passers-by will be missing.

With just a day left for Christmas, the city residents are seen gearing up for the festival and decking up their homes and Christmas trees with stars, bells, fairy lights, garlands, ribbons, Christmas mini balls, Stockings etc.

Well, this Christmas is surely going to be different, but that doesn’t mean it cannot be a merry one! With a little creativity and much happiness, see how people are celebrating the festival amid pandemic.

Carols at Zion Gospel Church, Chintal

St Francis Xavier’s church Bolarum

St Francis Xavier’s church Bolarum

Christmas carol service at St Francis Xavier’s church Bolarum held on December 20

Christmas carol service at St Francis Xavier’s church Bolarum

Malls have also evinced great creativity through decorations where young and old in masks can be seen taking pictures along with Christmas trees.