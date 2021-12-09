‘Retired but not tired’: Six men above 60 cycle for clean Godavari

Hyderabad: ‘Retired but not tired’ say the group of six friends, over sixty years of age, who cycled along the Godavari for 1500 kilometers, for the cause of a ‘pollution-free Godavari’.

The group of six, cycled from Nashik in Maharashtra to Antravedi in Andhra Pradesh. The cyclists travelled 1500 kilometers from the birth of the river in Trimbakeshwar to Antravedi, where it meets the sea.

“We are members of the Nashik Cyclists’ Foundation and stay at the banks of the river in Nashik. We began our journey on November 25, from the banks of Godavari. We cycled for a cause, a pollution-free Godavari, free of garbage and chemicals,” said a cyclist from the group.

“Last year we cycled for river Narmada, where we travelled 3000 kilometers in 30 days. This time we covered 100 kilometers every day, ” he added.

The group of six over sixty were overwhelmed to see the works of young volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) at the banks of the river as part of a cleanliness drive.

60 plus, these 6 friends from Nashik in #Maharashtra cycle along #RiverGodavari from it's birth at Trimbakeshwar to the point of merger with sea at Antarvedi in #AndhraPradesh with#CleanGodavari, #CleanEnvironment slogans.#RetirementPlanning pic.twitter.com/RZpJ4EAaXz — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) December 9, 2021

They also requested the youth to take part in such programs. “Cycle or walk a few kilometres every day. Do not take a vehicle since they emit carbon to save the environment. If not a hundred kilometres, cycle at least 30 or 50 kilometres which will also improve your health. Hum fit toh India fit. (If we are fit, the country is fit),” said the enthusiastic cyclist.