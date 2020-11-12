Retired Delhi school principal arrested for cheating woman

New Delhi, Nov 12 : A retired school principal in Delhi has been arrested for cheating a woman of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of getting her a government school teacher’s post, police said on Thursday.

Accused Aditya Shanker Vats is presently working as manager of a renowned secondary school in Khureji, police said.

According to police, the woman filed a complaint in the Shakarpur police station against Vats, the retired Principal of Sarvodya Bal Vidyalya, Shakarpur, saying he had cheated her of Rs 18 lakh on the pretext of getting her a government school teacher’s job.

Vats had told the complainant that he had very good relations with senior level officials of Central and the state Government, according to the complainant.

“In order to evade arrest, the accused had abandoned his permanent house in Shakarpur and started living in the area of Ghaziabad (UP). He has changed his phone number also….,” DCP, Crime Branch, Bhisham Singh said.

A non-bailable warrant was also issued against Vats, who was arrested from Ghaziabad.

“Accused Aditya Shanker Vats has disclosed that he was in dire need of money and seeking advantage of his job, he took money from several job aspirants on the pretext of getting them government school teacher jobs,” the police officer said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.