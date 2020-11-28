Retired Gujarat HC Judge to probe Rajkot hospital fire

Gandhinagar, Nov 28 : The Gujarat government on Saturday announced that retired Gujarat High Court Judge KA Punj will probe the fire at Rajkot’s Uday Shivanand hospital that claimed the lives of five coronavirus patients a day earlier.

Punj is also investigating the fire at Shreya hospital ICU in Ahmedabad , which had left eight corona patients dead in August.

The fire at the ICU in Rajkot hospital was reported around 12.30 am on Friday.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday had ordered an inquiry into the Rajkot fire by Additional Chief Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, AK Rakesh.

