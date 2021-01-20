Revamped plaza premium lounge opened at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad: A revamped plaza premium lounge has been opened at Hyderabad Airport on Tuesday. It is spread over 773 square meters.

As per the Hindu report, the lounge that is located at the domestic departure section provides a view to the airport runway. It can accommodate 222 passengers.

The lounge has facilities such as Wi-Fi, seating arrangement for VIPs etc. It also has facilities to relax such as massage, shower etc.

Dining area of lounge at Hyderabad Airport

In the dining area, passengers can avail the services provided by live food counters.

In the lounge, passengers can view the flight information on the screens.

As per the press release, the plaza premium lounge at Hyderabad Airport is not only safe and hygiene but also secure as it is monitored 24×7 through CCTVs.

Internet of Things

Apart from the revamped lounge, the airport has recently, introduced the Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart baggage trolleys. It is the India’s first Airport to deploy IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of baggage trolleys for passengers in the real-time across the airport.

Meanwhile, the airport is leading the revival of the aviation sector in India post the Covid-induced lockdown. It is witnessing a steady increase in the number of passengers and air traffic.