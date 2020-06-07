Revanth demands CM KCR to review decision on power charges

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A.Revanth Reddy today alleged that the state government was making a hole in the pockets of poor and the middle class people of the state by wrongly assessing and levying huge amount of electricity charges on them. He wrote an open letter to the CM on the issue.

In his letter he said that the calculation of three months charges at one time was changing the existing slabs and imposing huge burden which amounts to three times of the normal charges on the consumers of the state. He said that the consumers who were under 100 units slab had now been pushed to 300 units slab due to the wrong assessment. He said that the statement of the state government that the consumers would have to pay 1.5 percent interest if they prefer to pay the charges in installments as cruel in nature.

He asked the authorities of the power companies if they would pay interest on those who pay their electricity charges in advance. He warned the state government that they would not keep silent on the issue if the poor people of the state were burdened with huge amount of the electricity charges.

