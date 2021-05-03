Revanth Reddy alleges endowment land grabbing by KCR’s family

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today said that the party would visit the controversial endowments lands of Devaramjal village of Shameerpet mandal along with the activists of all civil society organisations.

He also said that he would lodge a complaint on the issue of the corruption of CM KCR with the union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy. He alleged that several people had kept the endowments lands as security with banks and availed crores of rupees of loans .

He demanded the state government to order for a CBI inquiry into the controversial land issue of the obtainment of the loans .

Revanth Reddy alleged that Minister KTR and MD of a verncular daily Damodar Rao has been holding land in the 437 survey which was on the banned list.

He claimed that the namaste Telangana publications has 2.8 acres of land in the same controversial lands and added that the daily paper was being published from the same premises.

He demanded the state government to reveal the details of the lands occupied by Namaste Telangana in the controversial lands. He demanded the committee constituted by the state government to expose the name of Namaste Telangana publication too