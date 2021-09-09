Revanth Reddy approaches CBI, demand inquiry into kokapeta land auction

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy today demanded a CBI inquiry into the Kokapeta land auctions by the state government. He met with the director of the CBI in New Delhi on the issue and submitted a representation to him on the issue .

In his representation, he told the director that huge amount of irregularities took place in Kokapeta land auction . He also told the director that they would soon meet the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit shah on the issue to make a similar plea. He alleged that the CM of the state had sold the Kokapeta lands to his friends and family members. Referring to the claims of the rulers of the state government that they earned ₹2500 crore by auctioning the lands, he claimed that the state government had sustained a loss of ₹1500 crore in the auction.

Speaking to media persons later , he said that they had met with the CBI director on behalf of the congress party and added that they had also submitted a written report to the director .

Targeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao , He alleged that the CM had looted the assets of Telangana state and polluted the politics of the state while noting that the CM is also polluting the election process . He also alleged that the CM was buying leaders by spending the money earned through looting the state.

Reddy said that they had submitted a written representation against the Chief Secretary of the state Somesh Kumar and other IAS officers like Jayesh Ranjan , Aravind Kumar, Siddipeta collector Venkatarami Reddy. He said that firms like My Home group, Raj Pushpa and the brother of Mahbubnagar MP Manne Srinivas Reddy were the direct beneficiaries of the land auction.

Targeting BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G. Kishan Reddy , who are making frequent allegations against the CM and his family members, he said that the two leaders were doing nothing to send KCR and his family members to jail on the allegations of corruption. He also said that the two leaders had neither lodged any complaint against the CM with the PM, union home minister and the CBI director.