Revanth Reddy demands KTR to prove his innocence

Hyderabad: Congress Party MP A. Revanth Reddy today demands state industries minister KTR to prove his innocence in the controversial farm house issue. He made it clear that KTR had lands in two places in survey number 301 of Janwada village of Gandipet Mandal.

He said that while he was levelling allegations against the minister in relation to survey number 301 the rival TRS party leaders including minister KTR were talking about different parcels of lands. Rebutting the comments of the ruling party leaders about him and his brother in law , Revanth said that he was ready to demolish any construction built by him or his brother in law illegally in their lands.

Addressing media persons at Gandhi Bhavan , he said that he had 22 Guntas of land in ottinagulapally and his brother in law has 20 guntas of land in the same village. He said that he wanted minister KTR to be a role model for all the people of the state. He demanded KTR to show any of his illegal constructions in the district. He said that then municipal administration and urban development minister Koneru Ranga Rao resigned from his post in 1990 when he faced allegations about the illegal lands and got back his post after he came out clean of the allegations. Revanth made it clear that he was ready to face any kind of punishment he was proved wrong on his allegations against the minister KTR. Targeting CM KCR, asked the CM as to why he was not removing KTR from his cabinet.

He wondered if KTR couldn’t leave his minister’s post for two months. He asked KTR as to why he was not responding the allegations made against his wife. He dared KTR to respond on the issue and prove his innocence if he was the son of the soil.

