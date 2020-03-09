Revanth Reddy followers stage protest in Gandhi Bhavan

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Followers and supporters of Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy today staged protest in Gandhi Bhavan alleging that TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was not reacting properly on the arrest of their leader. They sat in all the chambers of the party headquarters and demanded proper response from the party leadership.

The supporters, who entered the Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday did not come out of it even on Sunday. Some party leaders have expressed their displeasure over the agitation of the MP’s supporters by stating that they didn’t take any permission from the party leadership to hold the protest program. TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is in the national capital is likely to raise the issue with the party high command