Revanth Reddy put under house arrest

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and member of parliament from Malkajgiri constituency Revanth Reddy has been placed under house arrest on Monday.

ANI quoted his office claiming that he was to go to Delhi to attend the Parliament session, however, he was stopped from going out and police have been deployed outside his residence since 3 a.m. on Monday.

Informing about the house arrest, Reddy wrote a letter to the Speaker of Lok Sabha. In the letter, he wrote, “despite knowing the fact that I have to attend the Parliament session which is scheduled from today and repeated requests to the officials concerned, the Telangana State Police at the instance of Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, DGP has obstructed my discharge of duties as a Parliamentarian”.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy placed under house arrest by Hyderabad Police. His office says that he was to go to Delhi for Parliament session but Police was deployed outside his house at 3 am & he was stopped from going out



Visuals from outside his house in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/oKOiyBE1TK — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

“I was prevented from attending the Parliament which offends the Parliamentary privileges. During the progress of the session, the permission of the speaker is absolutely necessary to arrest the Parliamentarian, particularly when it is a political arrest”, he added.

Revanth Reddy wants to raise various issues in Parliament

Earlier, the TPCC president had said that he will raise the issue of alleged corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Krishna water dispute during the monsoon session of Parliament starting from July 19.

Addressing the media, he said, “If at all I am given the chance to address in the zero hours of the upcoming Parliamentary session, I would definitely talk about the issues that currently prevail in Telangana.”

He said, “First and foremost, I would raise the issue of corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao including the land auctions of Government lands. Secondly, I would raise the issue of allotments like Railway Coach Factory, Tribal University, AIIMS, Steel factory, 4000 megawatts power project and many others that have been mentioned in the State Reorganization Act of 2014.”

“KCR has put auction over the government lands in the state. In the e-auction that has been held, only those companies that are close to KCR have gotten the lands,” he added.

