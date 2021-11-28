Revanth Reddy to KCR: Procure paddy or be prepared lose your chair

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Chairman Revanth Reddy warned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the farmers will de-seat them if they fail to procure paddy.

“If paddy is not procured from the State’s farmers, they will throw KCR out of power,” Reddy said addressing a two days’ Kisan Congress protest at Indira Park. “We will pass the night at Dharna Chowk to get justice for the state’s farmers.”

Reddy holds the Chief Minister KCR responsible for the death of Telangana farmers. He alleged that the Chief Minister is enacting a drama in Delhi instead of procuring paddy from the State’s farmers.

“The Prime Minister and the Chief Minister are two sides of the same coin. There is a secret pact between TRS and BJP,” Reddy alleged.

“When the state government is spending thousands of crores of rupees on irrigation projects why can’t it spend a mere Rs. 20,000 crores to purchase paddy from the farmers,” Reddy said.

The Congress Member of Parliament Uttam Reddy blamed Modi and KCR for deceiving the farmers. “KCR in league with the rice mill owners is working against the interests of the farmers. In spite of being a rich state why the paddy is not being purchased from the farmers.”