Revanth Reddy warns KCR of intensified agitation

Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy today warned the chief minister of the state KCR of facing a final round of agitation against his autocratic and dictatorial rule .

He alleged that the people of the state were facing a lot injustice in the issue of the jobs even after the formation of the state. He made these remarks while referring to the agitation of the students of the state held before Telangana Bhavan in National Capital New Delhi.

The students held the agitation program alleging that huge amount of discrimination was being shown in the jobs being provided at the Telangana Bhavan.

They also alleged that the North Indians were being given priority at the bhavan.

Taking to his Twitter account, Reddy said that the injustice being done to the people of the state was an indication of the beginning of the final round of agitation against CM KCR led state government .

He alleged that the state government had diluted the aspirations of the unemployed youth of the state to get jobs