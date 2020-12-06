Revanth urges party workers to make Bharat bandh grand success on Dec. 8

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A. Revanth Reddy today called upon the party leaders and workers to make the Bharat Bandh program Being held by the farmers of the country demanding the central government to fulfil their demands on December 8 of this month a grand success.

He said that every congress party worker should take part in the bandh program and raise jai kisan slogans. Speaking to media persons, he said that 80’percent of the farmers Who are committing suicide in the country were small and marginal farmers. He claimed that three farmers were committing suicide every day on an average in Telangana state. Referring to the official figures of NCRB, he said a total of 6380 farmers had committed suicide in the state so far. Reddy said that a total of 468 farmers had committed suicide in the state so far this year.

Targeting CM KCR he alleged that the CM had not implemented the crop loan waiver promise in the state so far after coming into power in the year 2018. He said that the CM had said that tenant farmers were not actual farmers. Targeting Prime Minister Narerndra Modi he said that the farmers’ laws enacted by the PM were being opposed his own party leaders and CMs. He alleged that Modi had brought he new laws to help industrialists Adani and Ambani. He said that the laws brought by the PM would be death knell for the farmers of the country. He alleged that the BJP led central government was not responding to the ongoing agitation of the farmers in the national capital.

Source: NSS