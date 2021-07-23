Revealed! Why Jr NTR donned Muslim’s traditional outfit in RRR?

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated projects of this year. The periodic drama, which is being made at a massive budget, boasts a bunch of stellar cast.

While its promotional material including posters was received well by many, some of it was not without its share of controversies.

Tollywood superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be essaying the roles of two legendary freedom fighters of India. Ram Charan will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sita Ramaraju, while Jr NTR is seen as the revolutionary Komaram Bheem.

The SS Rajamouli film received backlash from netizens for showing Jr NTR‘s Komaram Bheem dressed in the traditional outfit of a Muslim character. Many including Sone Rao, the grandson of Komaram Bheem has opposed the actor’s Muslim get-up and have requested SS Rajamouli to withdraw that part from the film. However, neither Rajamouli nor team RRR has responded to it as they have clearly mentioned that RRR is a fictional story.

And now, months after the controversy, RRR’s writer KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed the reason in an interview with Film Companion and said, “NTR aka Komram Bheem is being hunted by Nizam of Hyderabad and the best camouflage is to look like the enemy, hence he wears the muslim cap.”

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan other stars including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will be seen playing pivotal roles. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR is slated to release across the world on 13th October 2021, ahead of Dussehra.