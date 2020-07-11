Rewa not largest Solar Plant in Asia, unlike PM’s claims

Hussain Saify

New Delhi: On the morning of 10th July 2020, Rewa Solar Plant was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rewa District of Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that it is the largest Solar Plant in Asia with a capacity of 750 MV.

Rewa, associated with Maa Narmada and the White Tiger will also be known as the land with a state-of-the-art solar power project.



This solar project will help the people of MP, power the Metro in Delhi and contribute to a cleaner environment. pic.twitter.com/V6Nqz7Vire — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2020

Although in reality, the Bhadla Solar Park in Rajasthan has a larger capacity of 2,245 MV which is actually the largest one in the world.

Second, that is Karnataka’s Pavagada Solar Parkin Tumkur district with a capacity of 2,050 MV stands. Kurnool Solar Park in Andhra Pradesh ranks third with a capacity of 1,000 MV. The comes Rewa Solar plant with a capacity of 750 MV which is ranked 12th in all of Asia.